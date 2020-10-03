Square Inc Falls 3.13% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Square Inc (:SQ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.66 to a high of $68.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $70.27 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Square Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $87.25 and a 52-week low of $54.41 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $63.67 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Square Inc and will alert subscribers who have SQ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.