Sprouts Farmers has the Highest Sales Growth in the Food Retail Industry (SFM, NGVC, KR, IMKTA, CASY)
Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest sales growth.
Sprouts Farmers ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,527.9%. Following is Natural Grocers with a sales growth of 900.5%. Kroger Co ranks third highest with a sales growth of 635.1%.
Ingles Markets-A follows with a sales growth of 547.4%, and Casey'S General rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 539.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ingles Markets-A on January 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.28. Since that call, shares of Ingles Markets-A have fallen 16.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest sales growth sprouts farmers natural grocers kroger co ingles markets-a :casy casey's general