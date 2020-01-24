Sprouts Farmers Falls 2.20% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Sprouts Farmers (NASDAQ:SFM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.91 to a high of $17.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.12 on volume of 478,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sprouts Farmers on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $18.63. Since that call, shares of Sprouts Farmers have fallen 7.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Sprouts Farmers share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.46 and a high of $25.18 and are now at $17.17, 4% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.