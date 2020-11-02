Sprint Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 70.21%

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.11 to a high of $8.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 70.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.98 on volume of 147.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Sprint Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.26 and a high of $8.45 and are now at $8.28, 94% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 1.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

