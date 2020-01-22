Sprint Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.10%

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.97 to a high of $5.13. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $5.06 on volume of 4.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Sprint Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.75 and a high of $8.06 and are now at $5.10, 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sprint Corp on September 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.47. Since that call, shares of Sprint Corp have fallen 22.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.