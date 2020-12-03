Sprint Corp (S) Breaks Through Support at $8.46

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $8.62 today and has reached the first level of support at $8.46. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $8.23 and $7.84.

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) defies analysts with a current price ($8.85) 36.0% above its average consensus price target of $5.67. Sprint Corp shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $6.65 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $6.53.

Sprint Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.16 and a 52-week low of $4.26 and are now trading 108% above that low price at $8.85 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

