Sprint Corp (S) Breaks Through Resistance at $7.61

Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) opened today above their pivot of $6.99 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $7.61. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $8.24 and $9.49.

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) defies analysts with a current price ($7.99) 29.1% above its average consensus price target of $5.67. Sprint Corp shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $6.92 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $6.55.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sprint Corp have traded between a low of $4.26 and a high of $10.16 and are now at $7.99, which is 88% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.2%.

