Sprint Corp (S) Approaches New Downside Target of $7.50

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $8.41 today and has reached the first level of support at $8.10. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $7.50 and $6.59.

In the past 52 weeks, Sprint Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.26 and a high of $10.16 and are now at $8.71, 104% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 4.9%.

Based on a current price of $8.71, Sprint Corp is currently 35.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $5.67. Sprint Corp shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $6.77 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $6.54.

