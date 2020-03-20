Sprint Corp Rises 3.25% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.85 to a high of $8.27. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $8.09 on volume of 11.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Sprint Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.26 and a high of $10.16 and are now at $8.27, 94% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.1%.

