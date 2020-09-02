Sprint Corp is Among the Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (S, TMUS, SHEN, TDS, WIFI)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Sprint Corp ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 6.9%. Following is T-Mobile Us Inc with a EBITDA growth of 14.4%. Shenandoah Telec ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 20.3%.

Telephone & Data follows with a EBITDA growth of 50.5%, and Boingo Wireless rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 61.5%.

