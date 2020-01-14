MySmarTrend
Sprint Corp is Among the Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (S, TMUS, SHEN, TDS, USM)

By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Sprint Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 3,272.1%. Following is T-Mobile Us Inc with a ROE of 2,135.8%. Shenandoah Telec ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,946.1%.

Telephone & Data follows with a ROE of 358.5%, and Us Cellular Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 81.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Shenandoah Telec on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Shenandoah Telec have risen 29.3%. We continue to monitor Shenandoah Telec for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): S TMUS SHEN TDS USM

