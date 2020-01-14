Sprint Corp is Among the Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (S, TMUS, SHEN, TDS, USM)
Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Sprint Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 3,272.1%. Following is T-Mobile Us Inc with a ROE of 2,135.8%. Shenandoah Telec ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,946.1%.
Telephone & Data follows with a ROE of 358.5%, and Us Cellular Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 81.8%.
