Sportsman'S Ware Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.78%

Sportsman'S Ware (:SPWH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.84 to a high of $8.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.96 on volume of 162,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Sportsman'S Ware share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.41 and a high of $8.82 and are now at $8.09, 137% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.51% higher and 2.48% higher over the past week, respectively.

