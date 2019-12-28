Sportsman'S Ware has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Specialty Stores Industry (SPWH, PRTY, TCS, ODP, HZO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Sportsman'S Ware ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 388.2. Following is Party City Holdc with a a debt to equity ratio of 189.1. Container Store ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 143.1.

Office Depot Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 85.3, and Marinemax Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 84.1.

