Sportsman'S Ware Falls 16.79% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Sportsman'S Ware (:SPWH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.64 to a high of $7.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 16.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.92 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Sportsman'S Ware share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.90 and a 52-week low of $3.41 and are now trading 134% above that low price at $7.98 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.07% higher and 1.72% higher over the past week, respectively.

