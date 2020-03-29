Sportsman'S Ware is Among the Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (SPWH, PRTY, TCS, HZO, TSCO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Sportsman'S Ware ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 388.2. Party City Holdc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 189.1. Container Store ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 143.1.

Marinemax Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 84.1, and Tractor Supply rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 32.6.

