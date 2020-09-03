Spok Holdings In is Among the Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (SPOK, TDS, SHEN, WIFI, USM)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Spok Holdings In ranks lowest with a an RPE of $289,000. Following is Telephone & Data with a an RPE of $508,000. Shenandoah Telec ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $583,000.

Boingo Wireless follows with a an RPE of $653,000, and Us Cellular Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $661,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Telephone & Data on August 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $27.18. Since that call, shares of Telephone & Data have fallen 28.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.