Spok Holdings In is Among the Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (SPOK, TDS, SHEN, WIFI, USM)
Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Spok Holdings In ranks lowest with a an RPE of $289,000. Following is Telephone & Data with a an RPE of $508,000. Shenandoah Telec ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $583,000.
Boingo Wireless follows with a an RPE of $653,000, and Us Cellular Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $661,000.
