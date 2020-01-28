Spirit Realty has the Best Relative Performance in the Diversified REITs Industry (SRC , LXP , STOR , VER , WPC )

We looked at the Diversified REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC ) ranks first with a gain of 0.39%; Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP ) ranks second with a gain of 0.18%; and Store Capital (NYSE:STOR ) ranks third with a gain of 0.03%.

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER ) follows trading unchanged and Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.09%.

