Spirit Realty is Among the Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SRC , VER , STOR , ESRT , LXP )

Below are the top five companies in the Diversified REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC ) ranks first with a gain of 0.56%; Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER ) ranks second with a gain of 0.55%; and Store Capital (NYSE:STOR ) ranks third with a gain of 0.33%.

Empire State Rea (NYSE:ESRT ) follows with a gain of 0.22% and Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.19%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lexington Realty on November 29th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $8.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Lexington Realty have risen 22.1%. We continue to monitor Lexington Realty for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.