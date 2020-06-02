Spirit Airlines has the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Airlines Industry (SAVE, AAL, SKYW, ALGT, CPA)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Spirit Airlines ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.6. Following is American Airline with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.2. Skywest Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.0.

Allegiant Travel follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.2, and Copa Holdin-Cl A rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.8.

