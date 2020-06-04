Spirit Airlines is Among the Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (SAVE, JBLU, SKYW, CPA, ALK)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Spirit Airlines ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.42. Following is Jetblue Airways with a a price to book ratio of 0.50. Skywest Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.58.

Copa Holdin-Cl A follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.67, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.89.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Spirit Airlines. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Spirit Airlines in search of a potential trend change.