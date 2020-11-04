Spirit Airlines is Among the Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (SAVE, ALGT, SKYW, CPA, AAL)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Spirit Airlines ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 48.1%. Allegiant Travel is next with a EBITDA growth of 33.9%. Skywest Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 19.7%.

Copa Holdin-Cl A follows with a EBITDA growth of 19.5%, and American Airline rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 16.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in American Airline. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of American Airline in search of a potential trend change.