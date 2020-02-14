Spirit Aerosys-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.40%

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.14 to a high of $68.94. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $68.00 on volume of 147,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Spirit Aerosys-A on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $84.82. Since that call, shares of Spirit Aerosys-A have fallen 18.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Spirit Aerosys-A has traded in a range of $62.78 to $100.34 and is now at $67.86, 8% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.