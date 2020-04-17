Spirit Aerosys-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 14.30%

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.90 to a high of $22.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 14.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $22.35 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Spirit Aerosys-A has traded in a range of $13.69 to $92.81 and is now at $21.82, 59% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.7%.

