Spirit Aerosys-A Falls 4.91% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.78 to a high of $64.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $67.12 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Spirit Aerosys-A on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $84.82. Since that call, shares of Spirit Aerosys-A have fallen 20.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Spirit Aerosys-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.34 and the current low of $62.78 and are currently at $63.19 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% lower and 1.59% lower over the past week, respectively.