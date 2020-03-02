Spirit Aerosys-A is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SPR , HXL , MRCY , HEI , AJRD )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Aerospace & Defense industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR ) ranks first with a gain of 0.37%; Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL ) ranks second with a gain of 0.08%; and Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY ) ranks third with a loss of 0.31%.

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI ) follows with a loss of 0.55% and Aerojet Rocketdy (NYSE:AJRD ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.44%.

