Spirit Aerosys-A is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SPR , AVAV , BA , NOC , UTX )

We looked at the Aerospace & Defense industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR ) ranks first with a gain of 4.09%; Aerovironment In (NASDAQ:AVAV ) ranks second with a gain of 1.61%; and Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA ) ranks third with a gain of 0.75%.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC ) follows with a gain of 0.36% and United Tech Corp (NYSE:UTX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.03%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Aerovironment In. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Aerovironment In in search of a potential trend change.