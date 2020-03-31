Speedway Motorsp is Among the Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (TRK, SEAS, FUN, MTN, PLNT)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Speedway Motorsp ranks highest with a EPS growth of 800,000.0%. Seaworld Enterta is next with a EPS growth of 32,232.6%. Cedar Fair L.P. ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 29,854.7%.

Vail Resorts follows with a EPS growth of 7,004.5%, and Planet Fitness-A rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 1,925.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Planet Fitness-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Planet Fitness-A in search of a potential trend change.