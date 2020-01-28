Spectrum Brands Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.12%

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.01 to a high of $62.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $62.19 on volume of 87,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Spectrum Brands has traded in a range of $45.04 to $66.50 and is now at $62.49, 39% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

