Spectrum Brands has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Household Products Industry (SPB, CENTA, CENT, WDFC, CL)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Spectrum Brands ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 30.8%. Following is Central Garden-A with a future earnings growth of 10.3%. Central Garden ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 10.3%.

Wd-40 Co follows with a future earnings growth of 8.9%, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 8.0%.

