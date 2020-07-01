MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Spectrum Brands has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Household Products Industry (SPB, KMB, CLX, PG, CL)

Written on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 2:10am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Spectrum Brands ranks highest with a FCF per share of $9.39. Following is Kimberly-Clark with a FCF per share of $6.06. Clorox Co ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.94.

Procter & Gamble follows with a FCF per share of $3.61, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.84.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Spectrum Brands and will alert subscribers who have SPB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest free cash flow per share spectrum brands kimberly-clark clorox co Procter & Gamble colgate-palmoliv

Ticker(s): SPB KMB CLX PG CL

Contact James Quinn