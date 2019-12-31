Spectrum Brands has the Highest EPS Growth in the Household Products Industry (SPB, ENR, CLX, WDFC, CL)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Spectrum Brands ranks highest with a EPS growth of 4,925.1%. Following is Energizer Holdin with a EPS growth of 2,705.9%. Clorox Co ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,219.3%.

Wd-40 Co follows with a EPS growth of 1,000.0%, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 914.7%.

