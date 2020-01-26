MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Spectrum Brands has the Highest Earnings Yield in the Household Products Industry (SPB, ENR, CENTA, CENT, ODC)

Written on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 5:11am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Spectrum Brands ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 7.6%. Following is Energizer Holdin with a an earnings yield of 6.0%. Central Garden-A ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 4.8%.

Central Garden follows with a an earnings yield of 4.5%, and Oil Dri Corp rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 4.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Central Garden-A on August 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Central Garden-A have risen 26.2%. We continue to monitor Central Garden-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest earnings yield spectrum brands energizer holdin central garden-a central garden oil dri corp

Ticker(s): SPB ENR CENTA CENT ODC

Contact Shiri Gupta