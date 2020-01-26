Spectrum Brands has the Highest Earnings Yield in the Household Products Industry (SPB, ENR, CENTA, CENT, ODC)
Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Spectrum Brands ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 7.6%. Following is Energizer Holdin with a an earnings yield of 6.0%. Central Garden-A ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 4.8%.
Central Garden follows with a an earnings yield of 4.5%, and Oil Dri Corp rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 4.4%.
