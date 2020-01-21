Spectrum Brands is Among the Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (SPB, ENR, CENTA, CENT, ODC)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Spectrum Brands ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 13.70. Following is Energizer Holdin with a a P/E ratio of 17.09. Central Garden-A ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 21.44.

Central Garden follows with a a P/E ratio of 22.83, and Oil Dri Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 23.59.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Central Garden-A on August 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Central Garden-A have risen 28.8%. We continue to monitor Central Garden-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.