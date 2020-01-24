Spectrum Brands is Among the Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (SPB, ENR, CENTA, CENT, KMB)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Spectrum Brands ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.82. Following is Energizer Holdin with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.95. Central Garden-A ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.47.

Central Garden follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.33, and Kimberly-Clark rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.87.

