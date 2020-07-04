Spectrum Brands is Among the Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (SPB, KMB, CLX, PG, CL)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Spectrum Brands ranks highest with a FCF per share of $9.39. Kimberly-Clark is next with a FCF per share of $6.06. Clorox Co ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.94.

Procter & Gamble follows with a FCF per share of $3.61, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.84.

