Spectrum Brands is Among the Companies in the Household Products Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SPB , CL , CHD , CLX , PG )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Household Products industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB ) ranks first with a gain of 2.47%; Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL ) ranks second with a gain of 1.48%; and Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD ) ranks third with a gain of 0.39%.

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX ) follows with a gain of 0.29% and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.09%.

