Spectra Energ Rises 4.83% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Spectra Energ (NYSE:SE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.04 to a high of $58.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $56.75 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Spectra Energ share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.24 and a 52-week low of $23.40 and are now trading 147% above that low price at $57.90 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

