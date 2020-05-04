Sparton Corp has the Lowest Beta in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (SPA, SIF, HRS, NOC, RTN)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Sparton Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.3. Following is SIFCO Industries Inc. with a a beta of 0.3. Harris Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Northrop Grumman follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Raytheon Co rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Raytheon Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Raytheon Co in search of a potential trend change.