Spartannash Co has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Food Distributors Industry (SPTN, CHEF, SYY, UNFI, ANDE)
Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Spartannash Co ranks lowest with a an RPE of $549,000. Following is Chefs Warehouse with a an RPE of $668,000. Sysco Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $870,000.
United Natural follows with a an RPE of $1,000,000, and Andersons Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.9 million.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Andersons Inc and will alert subscribers who have ANDE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee spartannash co chefs warehouse sysco corp united natural andersons inc