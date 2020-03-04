Spartannash Co has the Highest Sales per Share in the Food Distributors Industry (SPTN, UNFI, ANDE, SYY, CHEF)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Spartannash Co ranks highest with a sales per share of $219.33. Following is United Natural with a sales per share of $191.55. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $122.79.

Sysco Corp follows with a sales per share of $109.93, and Chefs Warehouse rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $50.06.

