Spartannash Co is Among the Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (SPTN, UNFI, SYY, CHEF, ANDE)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Spartannash Co ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 5.2%. United Natural is next with a future earnings growth of 13.0%. Sysco Corp ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 16.4%.

Chefs Warehouse follows with a future earnings growth of 24.6%, and Andersons Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 33.9%.

