Spartannash Co is Among the Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (SPTN, SYY, UNFI, ANDE, CHEF)
Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Spartannash Co ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 3,133.8%. Sysco Corp is next with a EPS growth of 4,411.8%. United Natural ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 6,940.7%.
Andersons Inc follows with a EPS growth of 123,333.3%, and Chefs Warehouse rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 337,368.4%.
