Spark Energy-A has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Electric Utilities Industry (SPKE, PCG, GNE, FE, EIX)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Spark Energy-A ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.10. Pg&E Corp is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.23. Genie Energy-B ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.52.

Firstenergy Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.15, and Edison Intl rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.23.

