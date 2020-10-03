MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Spark Energy-A is Among the Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (SPKE, SO, HE, IDA, NEE)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 2:15am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest sales growth.

Spark Energy-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,597.8%. Following is Southern Co with a sales growth of 1,575.7%. Hawaiian Elec ranks third highest with a sales growth of 735.0%.

Idacorp Inc follows with a sales growth of 693.1%, and Nextera Energy rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 643.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Spark Energy-A and will alert subscribers who have SPKE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest sales growth spark energy-a southern co hawaiian elec idacorp inc nextera energy

Ticker(s): SPKE SO HE IDA NEE

Contact Shiri Gupta