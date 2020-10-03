Spark Energy-A is Among the Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (SPKE, SO, HE, IDA, NEE)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest sales growth.

Spark Energy-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,597.8%. Following is Southern Co with a sales growth of 1,575.7%. Hawaiian Elec ranks third highest with a sales growth of 735.0%.

Idacorp Inc follows with a sales growth of 693.1%, and Nextera Energy rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 643.8%.

