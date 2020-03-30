Spark Energy-A is Among the Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (SPKE, GNE, NEE, WR, GXP)
Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Spark Energy-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $5.1 million. Following is Genie Energy-B with a an RPE of $1.6 million. Nextera Energy ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.2 million.
Westar Energy In follows with a an RPE of $1.2 million, and Great Plains Ene rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $1.0 million.
Since that call, shares of Spark Energy-A have fallen 26.4%.
