Spark Energy-A is Among the Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (SPKE, ALE, IDA, FE, EE)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Spark Energy-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.73. Following is Allete Inc with a FCF per share of $3.83. Idacorp Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.03.

Firstenergy Corp follows with a FCF per share of $2.18, and El Paso Electric rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.33.

