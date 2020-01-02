Southwestrn Engy has the Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (SWN, RRC, COP, APC, CLR)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Southwestrn Engy ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 0.1%. Following is Range Resources with a future earnings growth of 0.7%. Conocophillips ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 1.2%.

Anadarko Petrole follows with a future earnings growth of 8.6%, and Contl Res Inc/Ok rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 10.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Anadarko Petrole on April 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $47.28. Since that recommendation, shares of Anadarko Petrole have risen 53.9%. We continue to monitor Anadarko Petrole for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.