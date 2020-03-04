Southwest Gas Ho has the Highest Sales per Share in the Gas Utilities Industry (SWX, WGL, UGI, CPK, SR)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Southwest Gas Ho ranks highest with a sales per share of $54.89. Following is Wgl Hldgs Inc with a sales per share of $47.61. Ugi Corp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $41.49.
Chesapeake Util follows with a sales per share of $41.10, and Spire Inc. rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $38.84.
