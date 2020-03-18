Southwest Air Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.91%

Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.11 to a high of $36.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.85 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Southwest Air share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.83 and the current low of $34.11 and are currently at $35.87 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

