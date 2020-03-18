Southwest Air Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.91%

Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.11 to a high of $36.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.85 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Southwest Air have traded between the current low of $34.11 and a high of $58.83 and are now at $35.87. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Southwest Air and will alert subscribers who have LUV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.